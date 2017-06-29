6-9am – Mel Fisher

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Today listen for a tune from Billy Changer who is opening for Broncho at Zanzabar on July 13th.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:00pm – The Speed of Sound with Shearwater

2:00pm – An interview with Active Child

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Daddy Issues just released their first full length album, Deep Dreams. The Nashville based trio challenges the cliches of both rock music and feminism, and isn’t afraid to take on even taboo subjects with directness and grace. They perform and chat with Nashville correspondent Ann Powers on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Best Albums of 2017…So FarThere are still six months of 2017 left, but there are already lots of contenders for album of the year. Jim and Greg share some of their favorites of the year…so far. Plus, we hear picks from Sound Opinions listeners.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.