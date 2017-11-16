6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Today we check out Lydia Loveless, opening for JD McPherson Friday at Headliners.

11am – Bridge 19 premiers a brand new song!

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30pm – Speed of Sound with Hurray For The Riff Raff

2pm – Interview with Daniele Luppi

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

3:30pm – Danny Flanigan stops by to talk about his Songwriters in the Round with Tommy Womack and David Olney at The Bards Town tonight.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Folksinger Volume 2 is the new album from Willie Watson.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Ted Leo & Opinions on Shamir

After a seven year gap, veteran rocker Ted Leo has expanded his sonic palette with his latest solo record, The Hanged Man. Written in the wake of emotional and financial turmoil, the album is perhaps his most personal work to date. Ted Leo joins Jim and Greg in front of an audience at the Goose Island Tap Room for an interview and intimate solo performance. Plus a review of the new album from eclectic Las Vegas singer-songwriter Shamir.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.