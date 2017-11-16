6-9am – Duke
6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm – John Timmons
10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Today we check out Lydia Loveless, opening for JD McPherson Friday at Headliners.
11am – Bridge 19 premiers a brand new song!
12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
1:30pm – Speed of Sound with Hurray For The Riff Raff
2pm – Interview with Daniele Luppi
3p-6pm – Laura Shine
3:30pm – Danny Flanigan stops by to talk about his Songwriters in the Round with Tommy Womack and David Olney at The Bards Town tonight.
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger
Folksinger Volume 2 is the new album from Willie Watson.
8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions
Ted Leo & Opinions on Shamir
After a seven year gap, veteran rocker Ted Leo has expanded his sonic palette with his latest solo record, The Hanged Man. Written in the wake of emotional and financial turmoil, the album is perhaps his most personal work to date. Ted Leo joins Jim and Greg in front of an audience at the Goose Island Tap Room for an interview and intimate solo performance. Plus a review of the new album from eclectic Las Vegas singer-songwriter Shamir.
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!
12am – 1am – Night Visions
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.