6-8am – American Routes: A tribute to Fats Domino and a visit with Tedeschi Trucks Band!

8-9am – Woody’s Roadhouse Thanksgiving Special

Classic food songs done up in that honkin’, twangin’ roadhouse style!

9-10am – Elton John: Diamonds – features a brand new interview with Elton and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin interspersed with songs off the new collection, Diamonds!

10-11am – Sound Opinions Tom Petty Special – Tom Petty was a master of the perfect three-chord pop song and an icon of American music. Sound Opinions hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot pay tribute to the late Florida rocker.

11am-12pm – Tom Petty – Live and Kickin’ It – a showcase of some of Tom’s legendary live performances.

Noon – 6pm – Live Lunch Marathon

12:00 – Paul Thorn

12:45 – Andrea Davidson

1:30 – Susto

2:15 – James Lindsey

3:00 – The Cunning

3:45 – Joan Shelley

4:30 – Ben Sollee and KY Native

5:15 – The Weeks

6-8pm – World Café

On Thanksgiving, World Cafe welcomes the grateful and warm Jack Johnson! We talk about his passion for the environment and his family. He performs new songs and some classics just him and a guitar, kinda like sitting around the supper table with the King of Kindness. Jack Johnson on the World Cafe.

8-9pm – Sound Opinions Annual Turkey Pardon

Every year, a turkey is saved from its Thanksgiving dinner fate by a presidential pardon. In that gracious spirit, Jim and Greg give their own Turkey Pardons. They share their picks of lousy artists who still had one redeemable musical moment.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie! Tonight music from Istanbul, the most popular city in Turkey.

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.