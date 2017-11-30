6-9am – Duke
6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm – John Timmons
10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature.
12pm –3pm – Mel Fisher
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
1:30pm – Speed of Sound with Kevin Morby
3p-6pm – Laura Shine
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger
Though they were never a couple in Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie display some clear chemistry on their recent self-titled album. They talk about their long standing friendship and surviving the “carnival” of Fleetwood Mac in the late 70s, plus we hear some of their new music live.
8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions
Songs of Thanks, the Bass VI & Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath
Thanksgiving is a time to gather around the dinner table with family and friends to reflect on the past year and give thanks. This week, Jim and Greg share some of their favorite songs that say“thank you.”Plus, the story of the twangy guitar-bass hybrid instrument known as the Bass VI, and Rise Against frontman Tim McIlrath shares the song that got him Hooked on Sonics.
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!
12am – 1am – Night Visions
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.