6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature.

12pm –3pm – Mel Fisher

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30pm – Speed of Sound with Kevin Morby

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Though they were never a couple in Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie display some clear chemistry on their recent self-titled album. They talk about their long standing friendship and surviving the “carnival” of Fleetwood Mac in the late 70s, plus we hear some of their new music live.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Songs of Thanks, the Bass VI & Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath

Thanksgiving is a time to gather around the dinner table with family and friends to reflect on the past year and give thanks. This week, Jim and Greg share some of their favorite songs that say“thank you.”Plus, the story of the twangy guitar-bass hybrid instrument known as the Bass VI, and Rise Against frontman Tim McIlrath shares the song that got him Hooked on Sonics.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.