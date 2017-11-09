6-9am – Mel

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Today, it’s the band Ought opening for Waxahatchee at Zanzabar this Friday.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30pm – Speed of Sound with The Afghan Whigs

2pm – Interview with St. Vincent (Ky. Center Nov. 21st)

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Chris Forsyth loved the sound of the electric guitar as a kid. In his 20s he had his entire approach to music transformed when former Television guitarist Richard Lloyd took him on as a pupil. And on the next World Cafe he plays live and reveals where every guitarist’s sound comes from.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Buried Treasures & Ron Gallo

Each season, there’s a few highly anticipated albums with a ton of buzz behind them. Then there are other deserving records that won’t get that kind of attention. Jim and Greg share their latest batch of Buried Treasures: hidden musical gems that everyone ought to hear. Plus, a conversation and live performance from Philadelphia indie rocker Ron Gallo. (Ron will be at Zanzabar this coming Sunday)

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.