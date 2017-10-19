6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30pm – Speed of Sound with Chris Robinson Brotherhood

2pm – Interview with Stars

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Devon Gilfillian relocated to Nashville a few years ago hoping to fulfil his song writing dream. Now he has a self-titled EP out which caught the attention of our Nashville correspondent Ann Powers. Hear why people feel so strongly about this up and coming artist on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Jamila Woods, St. Vincent & Judy Collins

On her debut album HEAVN, Jamila Woods contrasts weighty issues like police violence and the invisibility of black women with a breezy musical touch. The Chicago-based poet, singer, and songwriter joins Jim and Greg for an interview and performance. Plus, they’ll review the new record from St. Vincent and share what song got folksinger Judy Collins Hooked on Sonics.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.