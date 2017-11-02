6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Eleanor Friedberger is today’s focus, opening for Luna Nov. 10th.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30pm – Speed of Sound with Styx

2pm – Interview with Lindsay Buckingham (Louisville Palace this Sunday!)

3p-6pm – Mel Fisher

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Josh Ritter says four ideas vie for attention on his new album – Uncertainty, Laughter, Sadness

and Mania. We hear songs that represent each one and Josh tells us how he recruited The

Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir for a duet on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Musical Costumes, Fats Domino & Gord Downie

Halloween is all about being someone else for a night – and musicians like to put on costumes, too. Jim and Greg share their favorite examples of artists temporarily donning a musical costume and performing in a different style under a fake name. Plus, they pay tribute to rock ‘n’ roll founder Fats Domino. And Toronto Star critic Ben Rayner remembers Gord Downie of The Tragically Hip.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.