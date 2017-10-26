6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Get to know Darrin Bradbury before his Zanzabar appearance tonight!

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30pm – Speed of Sound with 311

2pm – Interview with L7

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Sam Beam, who makes music under the name Iron & Wine went to Wilco’s loft in Chicago to work on his beautiful new album called Beast Epic. We’ll hear about that experience and Beam performs new songs as well as an unexpected cover song and the first song he ever released on the World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Julie Klausner, Beck, Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile

As creator, writer, and star of the critically acclaimed TV comedy Difficult People, Julie Klausner not only crafts the show’s jokes but also guides its soundtrack. This week, she joins Jim and Greg for a hilarious discussion of the show’s music and her own musical tastes, and she even attempts to win them over to musical theatre. Plus, Jim and Greg review a new album from Beck and a collaboration between Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.