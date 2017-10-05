6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Indie folk group Mt. Joy opening for The Lone Bellow at Headliners on Saturday is today’s focus.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30ppm – The Speed of Sound with Spoon

2pm – Interview with Paul Kelly (tonight at Zanzabar)

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Tonight’s guest is Fleet Foxes.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Mavis Staples, Pt. 2, Protomartyr & Charles Bradley

Mavis Staples has always had a political edge, even serving at times as Martin Luther King’s warm-up act. This week, Jim and Greg continue their candid interview with the gospel and soul legend. She speaks about her role on the front line of the Civil Rights Movement as part of the Staple Singers and recounts a harrowing story of touring through the Jim Crow South. Plus, Jim and Greg will review the new record from Detroit art rockers Protomartyr and they pay tribute to the late soul singer Charles Bradley.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.