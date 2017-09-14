6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Today the spotlight shines on singer/songwriter Doe Paoro who will play Zanzabar on September 27th with Son Little.

12pm –3pm – Mel Fisher

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Canadian troubadour Bruce Cockburn’s latest record Bone to Bone is his 33rd album. But it’s Cockburn’s first release since chronicling his decades-long career in a 2014 memoir called Rumours of Glory. Cockburn reflects on how writing his memoir made him question whether he’d write another album, and performs new music on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

The Artist vs. the Art, The National, Queens of the Stone Age & Walter Becker

Should we hold musicians to a moral standard? Jim and Greg talk with Duke University professor and cultural critic Mark Anthony Neal and music and culture journalist Britt Julious about whether art can be evaluated separately from the artist’s ethics. Plus, reviews of new releases by The National and Queens of the Stone Age, and tributes to Walter Becker of Steely Dan, and Holger Czukay of the influential “Krautrock” group Can.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.