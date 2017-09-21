6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Today we spotlight The Steepwater Band opening for Hard Working Americans 9/29 at Headliners.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30ppm – The Speed of Sound with Old Crow Medicine Show

2pm – Interview with Bruce Sudano

3p-6pm – Mel Fisher

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

After Colin Meloy heard English singer Olivia Chaney’s arrangement of the old folk song “The False Bride,” he invited her to open for his band The Decemberists. Not long after, Offa Rex was born – a chance for Meloy to focus for a while on his love of the music of the British folk revival. The new band’s debut is called The Queen of Hearts and it features a collection of classics complimented by the pair’s personal twist.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Late Bloomers, Filthy Friends & Little Dragon

Some say that making music is a young person’s game, but several artists beg to differ. Jim and Greg share some of their favorite“late blooming”musicians – artists that didn’t achieve success or even start music until later in life. Plus, a review of the debut album from rock supergroup Filthy Friends and a Hooked on Sonics from Swedish electronic band Little Dragon.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.