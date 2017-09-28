6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Today’s spotlight is on J Fernandez, opening for Matt Pond PA at Zanzabar on Saturday.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30ppm – The Speed of Sound with Cold War Kids

2pm – Interview with Sylvan Esso

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Destroyers of the Soft Life, the new album from J Roddy Walston and the Business comes out tomorrow (9.29.17). On the next World Cafe the band performs some of the new songs and J Roddy Walston talks with David Dye about becoming a father, and the 7th grade talent show that inspired him to start a band.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Live on Sound Opinions & Grant Hart of Hüsker Dü

So many talented musicians perform on Sound Opinions, but we don’t always have time to air every song. Jim and Greg share some of their favorite never-before-heard live performances from guests like Courtney Barnett, Drive-By Truckers, and more. Plus, a tribute to Grant Hart of Hüsker Dü.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.