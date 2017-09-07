6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Today’s spotlight is on LA group Palm Springsteen, appearing with Foster The People this Sunday at Iroquois Amphitheater.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30 – The Speed of Sound w/Erasure

2:00pm – Marc Almond (of Soft Cell fame)

3p-6pm – Mel Fisher

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Originally from Arkansas, emerging country music artist Ashley McBryde started busking on Nashville’s tourist-centered Lower Broadway, but has since broken into the circle of esteemed Music City writers. She talks about life lessons learned in unexpected places.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Back-to-School Songs & Opinions on LCD Soundystem and Van Hunt

The beginning of September means students return to the classroom. Whether you’re excited to be back-to-school or the very thought inspires dread and anxiety, Jim and Greg have put together a playlist to ease back to the grind. Plus, they review albums by LCD Soundsystem and Van Hunt.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.