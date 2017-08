Our favorite red-head enchantress, Tori Amos is gearing up to release her new full-length album Native Invader. Following severe illness in her family and the intense 2016 presidential election, her 15th studio LP is looking to be one of her darker, and more personal records to date. “Cloud Riders” marks the first single to be released by Amos, a song that speaks of hardships and empowerment. Pre-order is available for download and CD, official release September 8th.