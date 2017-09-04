Tori Amos has a long history of taking on big subjects in her music, but with her latest LP, Native Invader, our very existence is at stake. Filled with songs that were written after the November election, Amos sings of environmental concerns, her Native American ancestry, and the political landscape backed with sweeping piano runs and slicing guitar solos. Tori Amos called in to talk with Kyle Meredith about the themes, and singing with her daughter.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Up the Creek” below!