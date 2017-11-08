With 20 years in the rear view, Tracy Bonham re-recorded her biggest record, 1996’s The Burdens of Being Upright, with a lineup of women that includes Nicole Atkins, Rachael Yamagata, Kathryn Calder (New Pornographers), Tanya Donelly (Belly), Kay Hanley (Letters To Cleo), Angie Hart (Frente), & Sadie Dupuis (Speedy Ortiz). Bonham spoke with Kyle Meredith about the why’s and how’s, it’s connection with today’s sexual assault headlines and last year’s election, and what’s she’s planning as her next move.

Listen to the interview above and then check out a recent live performance of “Mother Mother” below!