Like the rock of Gibraltar, trip-hop musician Tricky has been very frequent with his releases since the mid-90’s. Quick off the heels of his 2016 release Skilled Mechanics, we’ve now got the second single from his upcoming LP Ununiform. “When We Die” (featuring Martina Topley) showcases his classic melancholic, raspy sound, giving off the dark ambiance that makes the man so alluring. In contrast, Ununiform finds balance, exploring happiness and contentment, “a glorious, beautiful, intensely personal attempt to answer that question.” Grab it September 22nd.