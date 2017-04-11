Tuesday Featured Artist: Son Volt (this Saturday at Headliners)

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30pm – Today, listen for an interview with Tweny One Pilots on The Speed of Sound.

2pm – Interview with Somi

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

Before they met in person, Flo Morrissey & Matthew E. White discovered their creative kinship via virtual correspondence; they ultimately came together to record a duets album, titled Gentlewoman, Ruby Man.

Live musical performances from Boulder, Colorado with hosts Nick and Helen Forrester and the E-chievement Award for environmental activism. Tonight, Boulder-born, Nashville-based siblings Chris and Oliver Wood (The Wood Brothers) who make another stop at eTown Hall to share music from their latest collection of songs entitled Paradise. The two brothers, which began their musical careers in widely different genres such as the experimental jazz trio Medeski, Martin and Wood, and Atlanta’s King Johnson, have now been making music together for years, with a sound that is steeped in their wide-ranging influences, but all their own. Also with us is the prolific indie folk singer/songwriter Noah Gundersen, who makes his first visit to eTown, plus an excellent eChievement Award story about a Tennessee man who discovered a creative way to feed the homeless in his community.

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.