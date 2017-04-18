Tuesday Featured Artist: Prince.

Prince Rogers Nelson passed away this week 1 year ago on 4/21/16. WFPK is presenting Chase & Ovation: A Salute to Prince on the actual anniversary at Headliners this Friday. They are the only Prince-approved tribute AND they’re from Minneapolis. They will also be giving 1$ from every ticket sale to the Louisville Leopard Percussionists.

6-9am: Mel Fisher

9am-Noon: John Timmons

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30pm – Today, listen for an interview with Grace Potter on The Speed of Sound.

2pm – Interview with Dawes (playing this Friday at The Brown Theater)

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

All Gabriel Garzon-Montano wanted to do on his debut album, Jardin, was remind listeners that life is beautiful and delicate. He plays tracks from that album live. In the second hour, guitar savant Eric Krasno performs songs off of his new album, Blood from a Stone.

8-9pm: eTown

Live musical performances from Boulder, Colorado with hosts Nick and Helen Forrester and the E-chievement Award for environmental activism. Tonight, eTown welcomes legendary soul singer/songwriter William Bell for his very first visit to eTown. Known throughout the world for penning such soul classics as “You Don’t Miss Your Water” and “Born Under A Bad Sign”, William takes the stage with eTown’s house band to share music from his latest release, as well as a few classics. Also with us is eTown newcomer Alejandro Escovedo who brings his stellar band to share his unique version of punk-influenced rock and roll. Lots of great music and conversation with our visiting artists this week, plus a great eChievement Award story about a man in Colorado who uses the power of community service to improve mental wellness.

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.