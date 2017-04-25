Tuesday Featured Artist: Waterfront Wednesday Artists – Murder By Death, Whitehorse, and Maximon

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

1:30pm – Today, listen for an interview with Tanya Donelly on The Speed of Sound.

2pm – Interview with Juliana Hatfield

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

British multi-disciplinarian Kate Tempest has tried her hand at everything from rap to poetry to playwriting. Let Them Eat Chaos, a hip hop concept album, is her latest project.

8-9pm: eTown

Live musical performances from Boulder, Colorado with hosts Nick and Helen Forrester and the E-chievement Award for environmental activism. This week in eTown, garage rock powerhouses Heartless Bastards takes the stage at eTown Hall for their appearance on the show. The band, which derived its name from a flubbed answer regarding the name of Tom Petty’s backing band during a bar trivia game, features the strong vocals of singer Erika Wennerstrom, who has guided the ship through the band’s quick rise to fandom and five album releases. Blues harmonica legend and long-time friend of eTown, Charlie Musselwhite, makes a triumphant return to eTown this week as well. This show marks Charlie’s first visit to eTown’s new solar-powered home – eTown Hall, where he blesses the stage for all of those who will come after him. Plus, we will check in with a scientist who is developing ways to feed farm animals in a healthier and more sustainable way. That’s this week, in eTown!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.