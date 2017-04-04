Tuesday Featured Artist: Blues Legend Muddy Waters would have been 102 today!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30pm – Today, listen for an interview with Sarah McLachlan on The Speed of Sound.

2pm – Interview with Tennis

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Jaime Wyatt fuses her punk rock attitude with a vintage country sound on Felony Blues, a collection of songs inspired by her stint in jail and the hardship that led up to it.

8-9pm: eTown

Live musical performances from Boulder, Colorado with hosts Nick and Helen Forrester and the E-chievement Award for environmental activism. eTown welcomes singer/songwriter and piano virtuoso Beth Hart to the solar-powered stage at eTown Hall. Folk musician and founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, John McEuen, also makes a return visit to the show. All of this, plus a great eChievement Award story about a woman in New York who has developed a great program for reusing and recycling even the most difficult of items that would normally end up in a landfill. That’s this week, in eTown!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

9pm – PRJCTR (at Zanzabar this Friday!)

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.