Tuesday Featured Artist: Jerry Garcia would have been 75 today!

6-9am: Duke Meyer

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Today the focus is on The Steel Woods, appearing with Whiskey Meyers at Headliners on Wednesday.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30pm- Speed Of Sound with Bonnie Raitt (at KFC Yum Center this Sunday!)

2pm – In-studio with Hunter Embry to talk about Seven Sense Festival 2017

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

“Ladies and gentlemen, rock and roll”. Those were the words TV audiences heard on August 1, 1981 when a brand new channel called Music Television launched. MTV changed the world of music, and we celebrate with a full show of the earliest video hits including The Buggles‘ “Video Killed the Radio Star” and Pat Benatar‘s “You Better Run”.

8-9pm: eTown

Live musical performances from Boulder, Colorado with hosts Nick and Helen Forrester and the E-chievement Award for environmental activism. eTown hosts Nick and Helen Forster welcome back singer/songwriter Drew Holcomb and his band – The Neighbors – to eTown’s solar-powered musical clubhouse this week. We’ll check in to hear some of Drew’s latest musical creations, and get an update on his musical story. Americana singer/songwriter and eTown veteran Tift Merritt also makes a return visit this week, plus we’ll hear from eChievement Award winner Stephen Ritz of Green Bronx Machine to learn about how he is bringing the joys of gardening to schools in his area.

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.