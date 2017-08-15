Tuesday Featured Artist: Belle & Sebastian (Iroquois Amphitheater this Thursday!)

6-9am: Duke Meyer

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Today we focus on Banditos who will be for the Seven Sense Festival this weekend and for WFPK’s Live Lunch this Friday at noon!

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30pm- Speed Of Sound with Fleet Foxes

2pm – Interview with Bruce Cockburn

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

It’s an indie dance-pop rave-up with Javiera Mena for World Cafe’s Latin Roots session! Get ready to move to a live performance that showcases why the Chilean songstress is so beloved at home, and earned a Latin Grammy nomination here for her last album, 2015’s Otra Mena.

8-9pm: eTown

Live musical performances from Boulder, Colorado with hosts Nick and Helen Forrester and the E-chievement Award for environmental activism. In this back-by-popular-demand airing, eTown hosts Nick and Helen Forster welcome Swedish indie folk artist José González and his band for a first visit to eTown. Also with us is North Carolina-based musical duo Mandolin Orange. It’s a musical combination like no other this week, plus a great eChievement Award story about a woman who is keeping office supplies out of landfills and getting them into the hands of teachers. Be sure to tune in or podcast!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Mel Fisher

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.