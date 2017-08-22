Tuesday Featured Artist: Tori Amos turns 54 today!

6-9am: Mel Fisher

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Today’s focus is singer/songwriter Samantha Crain, opening for The Mountain Goats at Headliners on September 9th.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30pm- Speed Of Sound with Dan Auerbach

2pm – Interview with Deer Tick (Headliners on Oct. 17)

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Indie folk band The Wooden Sky are known in their hometown of Toronto for lightning-in-a-bottle live shows. They visit World Cafe to perform songs from their latest album Swimming in Strange Waters. Plus, lead singer Gavin Gardener shares one of the best “first guitar” stories ever, involving a plane with no door and Ritchie Valens.

8-9pm: eTown

Live musical performances from Boulder, Colorado with hosts Nick and Helen Forrester and the E-chievement Award for environmental activism. This week, eTown welcomes the eclectic, LA-based psychedelic soul group, Chicano Batman, for some solar-powered musical goodness. Also joining us for her first visit is folk singer/songwriter, BettySoo. There will be plenty of great music, collaboration and conversation with our visiting artists this week, plus a great eChievement Award story about a Colorado-based organization that provides free housing, transportation and food for families affected by immigrant detention.

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

9pm – The Cut Family Foundation stop by to talk about their album release show at Galaxie Bar this Saturday.

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.