Tuesday Featured Artist: Waterfront Wednesday Artists featuring Iron & Wine, James Lindsey, and In Lightning for our August 30th concert in Waterfront Park!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Hungarian rock band The Silver Shine is featured today. They’ll be opening for Vice Tricks at Headliners on September 8th.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30pm- Speed Of Sound with Minus The Bear

2pm – Interview with Grizzly Bear

3-6pm: Mel Fisher

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Steve Earle‘s latest album, So You Wannabe An Outlaw, features collaborations with Willie Nelson and Miranda Lambert. It’s dedicated to the memory of Waylon Jennings. On the next World Café, Earle performs live and tells stories about crossing paths with Jennings, Johnny Cash and that time Johnny Bush pointed a .357 Magnum at Earle’s head.

8-9pm: eTown

Live musical performances from Boulder, Colorado with hosts Nick and Helen Forrester and the E-chievement Award for environmental activism. Popularly known as singer, songwriter and guitarist of Sonic Youth, Thurston Moore was listed as one of Rolling Stone Magazine’s “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.” Moore joins us with his blend of alternative, experimental rock and post-punk. Texas R&B and soul duo Greyhounds is also with us, and our eChievement Award winner shares her story of “rescuing” food that would otherwise go to waste to feed the hungry in her community.

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.