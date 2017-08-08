Tuesday Featured Artist: Mark Knopfler

6-9am: Duke Meyer

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Today we focus on Julien Baker, opening for Belle & Sebastian at Iroquois Amphitheater Aug. 17.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30pm- Speed Of Sound

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Katie Crutchfield’s new Waxahatchee album Out in the Storm came after the end of a difficult relationship – but she wants listeners to focus on is how the songs touch their own experiences. She talks about that, and the support twin sister Allison gave her on this record, as their creative relationship has evolved over the years.

8-9pm: eTown

Live musical performances from Boulder, Colorado with hosts Nick and Helen Forrester and the E-chievement Award for environmental activism. Tonight, eclectic Americana multi-instrumentalists Lindsay Lou & The Flatbellys make their first visit to eTown’s solar-powered stage to share their forward-looking take on American roots music. Also joining us for the first time is Swedish/Icelandic female folk duo My Bubba who share their sparse and beautiful music, as well as stories about their experiences in circus school and side jobs as locomotive engineers. Lots of great music and conversation with our musical guests, plus we’ll check in with a Colorado-based advocate for bees to hear about their importance to our natural ecosystem. Don’t miss it!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.