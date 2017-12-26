Tuesday Featured Artist: Our New Year’s Eve Bash at Headliners’ Artists – Carly Johnson, Zach Longoria Project, and Otis Junior

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Today it’s The War & Treaty who will be appearing with St. Paul & The Broken Bones at the Palace on New Year’s Eve.

Noon-3pm: Mel Fisher

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

It’s time for World Cafe’s best interviews of 2017! First up, Father John Misty – he talks about his Pentecostal religious upbringing, taking LSD and creativity, and plays live from his latest album Pure Comedy. And Shirley Collins – she has one of the most iconic voices in British folk, but for forty years she completely lost her ability to sing. Shirley shares why that happened and reflects on her return with the album Lodestar.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.