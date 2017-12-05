Tuesday Featured Artist: Over The Rhine (The Bomhard Theater this Wed., Dec. 6!)

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Today’s focus is on Moonchild, opening for Kamasi Washington at Headliners this Sunday.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

1:30 – Speed of Sound with Marty Stuart

2pm – Interview with Lorrie Morgan

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Bootsy Collins has laid down funky bass lines for James Brown and Parliament Funkadelic. Bootsy’s new album is full of cameos from funky including Victor Wooten, Stanley Clarke and Musiq Soulchild. Bootsy will tell David Dye how James Brown explained “The one” to him, on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

