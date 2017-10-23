Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Premier banjo players Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn enjoyed successful solo careers well before getting married, and that success continues. They’ve just released Echo In The Valley, their second album as a duo, to critical acclaim. As our Featured Artists, we’ll be mining songs from their rich musical catalog, old and new, including works as a duo, solo efforts, groups and collaborations. WFPK is proud to present Béla & Abigail Saturday (10/28) at the KCD Theater.

