You’ve got to love a band that takes its name from a French television show about a boy and his dog. We do! With their recently released single We Were Beautiful, Glasgow, Scotland’s Belle and Sebastian return with their first new music in quite awhile with the promise of a new album soon. We’re very excited about that news as well as their upcoming appearance this Thursday (8/17) at the Iroquois Amphitheater. You’re certain to hear your favorite Belle and Sebastian songs old and new this Tuesday as we dive into their 21 year career as our Featured Artist.

