2016 will be remembered as the year that we lost so many great artists and musicians. One of the first to leave us was David Bowie, just two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his final album Blackstar. This Tuesday marks the 1 year anniversary of his death, and we will be honoring his incredible musical legacy as our Tuesday Featured Artist. He left us with so much great music. Do you have any Bowie memories or moments you’d like to share?

