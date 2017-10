Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Not only have they just released two fine albums, but Deer Tick is also heading our way! WFPK is proud to present “Twice As Nice: An Evening with Deer Tick” at Headliners Tuesday night, and we are super-stoked. We’re warming up for the festivities by playing some of our favorite tunes old and new. Let us know yours and we’ll do our best to get them on the airwaves.

