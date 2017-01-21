Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.



For 50 years, the music of Del McCoury has defined authenticity to hard-core bluegrass fans. The bluegrass legend and Grammy winner returns to Louisville this Saturday withThe Del McCoury Band for a performance at The Brown Theater. WFPK is proud to present this show with special guests Louisville’s Aaron Bibelhauser and Relic. Getting ready for this special concert, we’ll be playing music from Del and the boys every hour as our Tuesday Featured Artist.

For more information: Official Site Twitter Facebook AllMusic