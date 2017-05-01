Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Celebrating 20 years together as a band, Athens, Georgia’s alt-country/southern rockers Drive-By Truckers have hit the road celebrating with their latest release American Band. The celebration hits the WFPK Derby Fest Stage on Wednesday 5/3, part of the Kentucky Derby Festival Waterfront Jam 2017. We hope you’ll join us there! We’ll be digging deep into the Drive-By Truckers catalog this Tuesday as we get ready for the big show.

