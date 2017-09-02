Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Combining theatrics and an outrageously flamboyant stage persona, Freddie Mercury (born Farrokh Bulsara on September 5, 1946), had one of the greatest voices in all of music and penned some of pop’s most enduring and instantly recognizable songs. First gaining stardom as vocalist of Queen, he continued on with a successful solo career until his death in 1991. This Tuesday we celebrate the life and musical legacy one of rock’s greatest all-time entertainers/showmen as our Tuesday Featured Artist on the anniversary of his 71st birthday.

