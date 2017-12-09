Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

After spending six years with The Drive By Truckers, Jason Isbell took off on a solo career continuing with relentless touring and songwriting. The results have paid off in a big way with the release of six studio albums, collecting critical acclaim, and numerous awards including two Grammys. WFPK proudly presents Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit at the Louisville Palace Dec 14th and 15th.

