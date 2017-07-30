Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.



What a long strange trip it’s been, indeed. Born Jerome John Garcia on August 1, 1942, Jerry Garcia moved fluidly throughout his musical career between duos, trios, and larger bands from the early 1960s, all the way to the end of his life in 1995. Best know as founding member of The Grateful Dead and the godfather of jam bands, each new endeavor had Jerry jumping between instruments and roles with a ceaseless passion for revolutionary forms, interesting sounds, and the next opportunity to effect rapid change on an ever-evolving art form. Join us Tuesday we journey through the life and musical legacy of legendary musician Jerry Garcia on the 75th anniversary of his birth.

For more information: Official Site Facebook AllMusic Jerry’s Bands