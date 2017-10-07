Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

With a career spanning more than 40 years, John Prine continues to write and perform songs that have become part of America’s musical heritage. Considered a “songwriter’s songwriter”, his mix of sly humor, melancholy tales, and easy vocal style earned him great acclaim from his fellow performers and legion of fans. We’re huge fans as well, and we’ll be spinning some of our favorite tunes in celebration of his 71st birthday on Tuesday.

WFPK is proud to present John Prine at the Louisville Palace on March 9th!

Official Site Twitter Facebook AllMusic