Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.



The brainchild of DJ, mixer, producer and musician James Murphy, LCD Soundsystem is a band known for mixing punk edge electronica with classic house grooves, creating indisputably fun dance music. The band got its start in 2002 and gained attention with their first single, Losing My Edge. Following years of critical acclaim, Grammy nominations and successful tours, the band split up in 2011, reuniting in 2016 to perform at Cochella and have continued to tour and record new music once again. A new studio album, titled American Dream, will be released in September. LCD Soundsystem will be headlining Forecastle’s Mast Stage this Saturday night (7/15).

For more information: Official Site Facebook Twitter AllMusic