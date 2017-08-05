Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Perhaps best known as the lead guitarist, lead singer and songwriter for Dire Straits, Mark Knopfler has also recorded and produced eight solo albums, and worked with many prominent musicians, including B.B.King, Chet Atkins, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Bryan Ferry, George Jones, Emmylou Harris, Van Morrison, Steely Dan, Sting, and James Taylor, to name just a few. Four time Grammy Award-winner Knopfler was ranked 27th on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time. We think he’s pretty amazing, too. We’ll be celebrating his career this Tuesday, as Mark Knopfler turns 68 this Saturday.

