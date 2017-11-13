Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

My Morning Jacket‘s Carl Broemel and Jim James return to Louisville this week for a pair of solo appearances. Carl will be performing @ Zanzabar Wednesday, Nov. 15 with Steelism. You can catch Jim (if you already have a ticket, the show is sold out!) @ The Clifton Center Friday the 17th appearing with Dave Eggers to benefit Young Authors Greenhouse. As Featured Artists, we’ll be spinning tunes from Carl, Jim and MMJ throughout the day.

Carl’s Official Site Jim’s Official Site MMJ Official Site