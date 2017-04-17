Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Friday the 21st marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Prince Rogers Nelson, the artist forever to be known simply as Prince. With a career spanning four decades, he left us with a multitude of great songs that helped provide the soundtrack to our lives. This Tuesday we will celebrate his amazing music and legacy as our Tuesday Featured Artist.

WFPK is presenting Chase @ Ovation Salute to Prince on the actual anniversary, this Friday the 21st at Headliners. They are the only Prince-approved tribute band AND they are from Minneapolis. They are also friends with Louisville’s Hannah Ford, drummer from Prince’s band 3RDEYEGIRL, and will be donating $1 per ticket to the Louisville Leopard Percussionists!

