Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

American singer-songwriter, arranger, composer, and pianist Randy Newman celebrates his 74th birthday this Tuesday (11/28). Best known for his distinctive voice, satirical pop songs, and film scores, we’ll be playing an assortment of tunes from his vast catalog throughout the day for you as our Tuesday Featured Artist. Happy Birthday to you, Randy Newman!

Official Site Twitter Facebook AllMusic