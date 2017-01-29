Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.



From their start in 1971 as an art rock band to becoming cult favorites, Roxy Music was never a band to stand still. Their transformation from electronic glam pop to sophisticated rock saw the departure of founding member and synthesizer wiz Brian Eno ,as vocalist Bryan Ferry slowly directed the band to more soul-pop direction. Guitarist Phil Manzanera stayed with the band throughout the transitions also becoming a much in-demand session player and producer. As Phil celebrates his 66th birthday this Tuesday, we dig deep into the Roxy Music catalog as our Tuesday Featured Artist.

