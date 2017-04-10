Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Following the breakup of Uncle Tupelo in 1994, vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Jay Farrar formed what many consider to be one of the most important and influential alternative country/Americana bands: Son Volt. While continuing to draw from traditional country, folk, and roots rock, Son Volt showcases Farrar’s love of the blues with the new album “Notes Of Blue”. WFPK is proud to present Son Volt in concert at Headliners this Saturday, April 15. We’ll be digging deep into the Son Volt catalog this Tuesday as we get ready for the big show.

