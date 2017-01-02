Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Stephen Stills, one of rock music’s most enduring figures, celebrates his 72nd birthday today. Born Stephen Arthur Stills, his career spans six decades with four hugely influential groups – Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills & Nash (CSN), and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (CSNY) and Manassas, in addition to his multiple solo efforts. He became the first person to be inducted twice on the same night into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his work with CSN and Buffalo Springfield. Listen for your favorite tunes today as Stephen Stills is our Tuesday Featured Artist!

