Tori Amos (born Myra Ellen Amos) was one of several female singer/songwriters who combined the stark, lyrical attack of alternative rock with a distinctly ’70s musical approach, creating music that fell between the orchestrated meditations of Kate Bush and the stripped-down poetics of Joni Mitchell. In addition, she revived the singer/songwriter traditions of the ’70s while re-establishing the piano as a rock & roll instrument. Tori will soon be releasing her 15th album, and today celebrates her 54th birthday. Happy Birthday to Tori Amos, our Tuesday Featured Artist!

