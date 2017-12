Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Philadelphia indie-rockers The War On Drugs are rolling into town this week touring in support of their latest album A Deeper Understanding. No surprise, the record is showing up on numerous “Best of 2017” lists (ours included!), and we’re pretty excited to see them live. WFPK presents The War on Drugs with Lo Moon at Brown Theater Wednesday, Dec.20th.

