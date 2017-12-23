Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As we say goodbye to 2017, A Salute to ’70s Soul Cinema live from Headliners! House band Zach Longoria Project will be joined by guest vocalists Sheryl Rouse, Carly Johnson and Otis Junior! Tickets are just $20 in advance, $25 at the door and on sale Friday, November 10th. WFPK members watch your e-news for a chance to purchase tickets before they go on sale! Get your tickets early, before they sell out!

Pictured Events will be there throughout the evening for your photo taking fun. Get a big group together, or snuggle with your sweetie. Keep all the memento photos you want; they’re free with the price of admission!

About Zach Longoria Project

ZLP is a 9+ member band from Louisville with an incredibly soulful vein. With R&B seated at the core of their music, ZLP weaves elements of jazz and a touch of old-school this & that to create what they like to call “Kentucky Fried Soul”.