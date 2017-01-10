TUESDAY FEATURED ARTIST: David Bowie

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound – a short interview with special guests. Today, listen for an interview with Beth Orton.

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With David Dye

California duo Foxygen worked with a 40-piece orchestra to create their forthcoming album, Hang.

8-9pm: eTown

Live musical performances from Boulder, Colorado with hosts Nick and Helen Forrester and the E-chievement Award for environmental activism. eTown kicks off its New Year, and 26th season, with a look back at an impactful show from recent years. Nashville-based singer/songwriter (and son of country-rock legend Steve Earle) Justin Townes Earle makes his second stop in eTown to share his unique hybrid style combining folk, country & western, rockabilly, blues and soul. Austin, Texas-based folk artist Sam Baker also stops in to share great music and incredible stories as well, and we’ll share an inspiring eChievement Award story of an Indianapolis woman who’s created a unique project to divert reusable materials from the landfill and raise money for public schools at the same time.

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark With Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.